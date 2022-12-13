Coronavirus: UAE reports 92 Covid-19 cases, 192 recoveries, no deaths

The cases dropped to double digits for the first time since December 2021 on Sunday, December 4, 2022
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 92 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 192 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 16,709.
The new cases were detected through 26,161 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 13 are 1,045,708, while total recoveries stand at 1,026,651. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Over 197.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The head of the GAVI global vaccine alliance suggested on Monday it was too early to call an end to the Covid-19 emergency, saying the pandemic could still get worse.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) decides whether an outbreak represents a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" — a designation intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
Asked whether the WHO should end the Covid-19 emergency phase, GAVI's Seth Berkley said the situation "could conceivably get worse".
