Coronavirus: UAE reports 919 Covid-19 cases, 859 recoveries, no deaths

Over 179 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 2:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 919 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 859 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,857.

The new cases were detected through 197,921 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 9 are 1,000,556, while total recoveries stand at 979,362. The death toll now stands at 2,337.

Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in the UAE's capital have resumed normal operations and continue to provide specialised and comprehensive healthcare services to patients, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said.

The announcement coincides with the consistent drops in the number of Covid-19 cases registered in the past few weeks. On August 5, the caseloads dropped below 1,000 for the first time in two months and the decline has been continuing.

Meanwhile, China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, Reuters calculations based on state media reports show, as it battles its worst Covid-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases over the past two years.

The island in the South China Sea, which recorded just two local symptomatic Covid cases last year, has reported more than 1,400 domestically transmitted infections this month, including 982 symptomatic ones. While that is small by global standards, it is the province's biggest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The spike in cases comes amid a pick up in interest in tourism after China eased curbs aimed at domestic travel, accounting for the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant that facilitates a shorter quarantine time.

However, the curbs in Hainan, in line with China's "dynamic Covid-zero" policy that aims to stamp out outbreaks as soon as possible, points to the persistent uncertainty shrouding travel and may further dampen confidence in the tourism and hospitality sectors that are particularly vulnerable to Covid restrictions.