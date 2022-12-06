Coronavirus: UAE reports 91 Covid-19 cases, 218 recoveries, no deaths

The cases dropped to double digits for the first time since December 2021 on Sunday, December 4, 2022

File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 4:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 91 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 218 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 17,371.

The new cases were detected through 33,010 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 6 are 1,044,934, while total recoveries stand at 1,025,215. The death toll now stands at 2,348.