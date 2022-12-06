Coronavirus: UAE reports 91 Covid-19 cases, 218 recoveries, no deaths

Some drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi to operate
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 91 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 218 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 197.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 17,371.
The new cases were detected through 33,010 daily tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 6 are 1,044,934, while total recoveries stand at 1,025,215. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Some drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi to operate
Total active cases stand at 18,059
Over 197.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Those who have already paid the fines will be reimbursed, Revenue NSW says
Total active cases stand at 18,330
Total active cases stand at 18,419
Total active cases stand at 18,449
Total active cases stand at 18,466