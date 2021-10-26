Coronavirus: UAE reports 90 Covid-19 cases, 125 recoveries, 3 deaths

Dubai - More than 91.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 1:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 90 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 125 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 352,721 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 26 are 739,471 while total recoveries stand at 733,504. The death toll now stands at 2,134.

Around 25,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from across the globe have received a one-time cash assistance of Php30,000 (Dh2,100) for their children in college, the Philippines’ labour authorities said on Monday.

With fresh funds eyed for this pandemic programme, more expats may still be able to avail themselves of the grant. The initiative, called Tabang OFW, was launched last year as part of the relief programmes for Filipino expats whose livelihoods were affected by the Covid-19 situation.

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective November 8, the White House said.

The extraordinary US travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of Covid-19. The rules bar most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Meanwhile, China is demanding faster and more accessible Covid-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks.

Earlier today, the BBC also quoted organisers of the Beijing Marathon as confirming that the race has been postponed "indefinitely", after it was was called off on Sunday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country.