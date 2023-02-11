Coronavirus: UAE reports 89 Covid-19 cases, 80 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,289

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 7:08 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 89 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 80 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,298.

The new cases were detected through 22,561 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 11 is 1,050,330 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,684. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 198,879,165 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

