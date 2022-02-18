Coronavirus: UAE reports 882 Covid-19 cases, 2,294 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 133 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 882 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,294 recoveries and two deaths.

Total active cases stand at 55,992.

The new cases were detected through 398,902 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 18 are 872,210, while total recoveries stand at 803,926. The death toll now stands at 2,292.

The Swiss government has lifted the majority of its measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Travellers from the UAE need not fill out entry forms, show a vaccine certificate, or provide a PCR test when entering Switzerland. Moreover, face masks do not need to be worn in public and when entering shops and restaurants.

The rules have been in effect from February 17. The same rules apply for most GCC countries, as well. Those who test positive must still isolate, and masks should still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings until the end of March.

“The move signals Switzerland’s return to normal as the Covid situation in the country develops positively, and the healthcare system is not deemed at risk of becoming overwhelmed,” said Massimo Baggi, ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it would ease pandemic restrictions Friday, even as the country’s daily caseload crossed 100,000 for the first time, with officials citing economic concerns over social distancing measures.

The country reported a record 109,831 new infections for Thursday, with health experts warning this number could rise to 270,000 new cases a day next month.

Despite the spike in cases, Seoul officials said they would ease restrictions by allowing cafes and restaurants to stay open an extra hour till 10pm starting Saturday.

“Considering the deepening difficulties of the people’s livelihood and economy, we have concluded that the minimum adjustment was inevitable,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.