Coronavirus: UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 142 recoveries, no deaths

The new cases were detected through 282,773 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 88 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 142 recoveries and no deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 28 are 739,654 while total recoveries stand at 733,782. The death toll now stands at 2,135.

A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalisation among high-risk adults with Covid-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and looked promising in smaller studies.

They have shared the results with the US National Institutes of Health, which publishes treatment guidelines, and they hope for a World Health Organisation recommendation.

“If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, adding that many poor nations have the drug readily available. “We hope it will lead to a lot of lives saved.”

Meanwhile, the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement with Merck to facilitate affordable worldwide access for its investigational oral Covid-19 anti-viral medicine molnupiravir.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal will help create broad access to molnupiravir in 105 low- and middle-income countries.The US and European Union medicines regulators are already reviewing the drug.

Anti-virals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.

Given to patients within days of a positive test, the treatment halves the risk of hospitalisation, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck, also called MSD outside the United States.