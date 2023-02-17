Coronavirus: UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 100 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,308

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 7:39 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 88 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 100 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,308.

The new cases were detected through 21,304 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 17 is 1,050,824 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,168. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 199,004,562 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: