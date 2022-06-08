Coronavirus: UAE reports 867 Covid-19 cases, 637 recoveries, no deaths

Over 163.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 6:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 867 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 637 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,912.

The new cases were detected through 279,163 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 8 are 912,953, while total recoveries stand at 895,736. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

Over 163.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The Chinese capital Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official said.

The city has had 1,831 Covid infections as of 3 p.m. local time Wednesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and cut short her three-country foreign trip.

The foreign minister took a test after she noticed that she had lost her sense of taste at lunch, her ministry said on Twitter. It said that a test hours before had been negative. She met Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after arriving in Islambad earlier Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 people tested positive for the new subvariants of Covid BA.4 and BA.5 in India's Tamil Nadu, as per state Health Minister M Subramanian.

The Minister informed that 300 samples were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad of which 12 tested positive for the subvariants.

“Today morning we got info from CDFD that BA.4, and BA5 variants of Covid cases have been detected. So far four persons tested BA.4 variant positive while eight people tested positive for BA.5 variant,” he said on Sunday.

However, Subramanian said that all the patients are healthy and are currently under the Health Secretary’s observation.