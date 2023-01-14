Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 89 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,492

AP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 5:48 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 84 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 89 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,492.

The new cases were detected through 28,087 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 14 are 1,048,020 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,180. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,257,278 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

