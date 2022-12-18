Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 202 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 84 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 202 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,281.

The new cases were detected through 22,478 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 18 are 1,046,170, while total recoveries stand at 1,027,541. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

