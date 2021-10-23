Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119 recoveries, 1 death

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 84 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 119 recoveries and 1 death.
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced on Saturday that the season’s final race would see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit.
“A selection of precautionary measures will remain in place, including temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing, while there will be a first aid and Covid-19 testing point on site, including a dedicated quarantine room for suspected cases,” organisers said.
Meanwhile, the "delta plus" variant, a relative of the delta variant, was identified by British scientists last month.
It has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.
Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY.4.2. — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, UK officials said this variant makes up 6 per cent of all analyzed Covid-19 cases in the country and is "on an increasing trajectory."
coronavirus
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus