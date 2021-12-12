Coronavirus: UAE reports 83 Covid-19 cases, 75 recoveries, no deaths

Over 104.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 83 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 75 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 278,933 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 12 are 742,802, while total recoveries stand at 737,896. The death toll now stands at 2,151.

Soon, fully-vaccinated UAE residents, who hold a vaccination certificate issued by relevant authorities, can travel to the European Union member states without restrictions.

The UAE is now connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system, the European Union announced on Saturday.

"This will make travel between the EU and the UAE easier as certificates issued by the UAE are now equivalent to the EU Covid Certificate," the EU said on Twitter.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the Mena region to achieve this.

Meanwhile, England could face a wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant leading to as many as 75,000 deaths by the end of April if no new control measures are brought in, according to modelling research published on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has already brought in new rules for England to slow the spread of Omicron with orders for people to work at home if possible, to wear masks in public and for entertainment venues to use vaccine passports. read more

On Saturday reported 54,073 new Covid-19 cases and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The UK Health Security Agency said that while no cases of Omicron had yet resulted in hospitalisation or death, there was insufficient data to assess the severity of Omicron.