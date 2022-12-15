Coronavirus: UAE reports 83 Covid-19 cases, 173 recoveries, no deaths

Experts in the country acknowledge the reduced ability of the new coronavirus to cause disease, suggest it is not more deadly than seasonal influenza
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 83 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 173 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 16,552.
Daily tests stand at 29,872.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 15 are 1,045,895, while total recoveries stand at 1,027,025. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Over 197.62 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
