Coronavirus: UAE reports 82 Covid-19 cases, 97 recoveries, no deaths

The new cases were detected through 246,170 additional tests.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 82 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 97 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 95.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 11 are 740,729, while total recoveries stand at 735,270. The death toll now stands at 2,142.

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1 at the latest, a government advisory council said on Thursday, as the country seeks to revive its ailing tourism sector.

The Southeast Asian country has gradually reopened its economy in recent weeks as coronavirus infection rates have slowed amid a ramped-up vaccination programme.

More than three-quarters of Malaysia's 32 million population are vaccinated, government statistics show.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who chairs a council tasked with spearheading Malaysia's economic recovery programme, told reporters the tourism industry was recovering too slowly without foreigners and noted that operators needed time to resume businesses.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through centre in Zayed Sports City.

Residents requiring Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccinations have been advised to book appointments at other drive-through centres.

Seha said the locations of other centres can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1zSuSup51KK_KWsLColMwAanpBmKUn7-v&usp=sharing

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) had recently announced that all private hospitals in the UAE Capital are free of Covid-19 cases.

Hospital admission for Covid-19 cases is limited to Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals across the Emirate.