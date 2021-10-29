Unicef predicts an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 82 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 121 recoveries and 1 death.
Over 92.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Also read:
>> Kids of Covid victims vow to carry on traditions at Bangkok's famous street-food stalls
>> Covid-19: UK takes all countries off virus red list
India has extended its Covid-19 containment measures until November 30, as there has been localised spread of the virus in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country.
In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that existing protocols for curbing the spread of Covid-19 will continue till November 30.
Meanwhile, a few border cities in northeastern China started to tighten Covid-19 measures, restricting travel and limiting gatherings in public spaces, and some declared a "pre-war" mode of vigilance and monitoring, as China combats an outbreak hitting mainly the north.
China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday, down from 50 a day earlier, bringing the total number to 270 since October 17, when the current outbreak began.
Unicef predicts an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes
coronavirus1 day ago
International body, along with other aid groups, will appeal to G20 leaders for funding this weekend
coronavirus1 day ago
Virus continues to pose serious public health challenge ahead of festive season
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
The new cases were detected through 282,773 additional tests.
coronavirus1 day ago
China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday.
coronavirus1 day ago
Travellers will still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival
coronavirus1 day ago
The pill, called fluvoxamine, would cost $4 for a course of Covid-19 treatment.
coronavirus1 day ago