Over 92.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 82 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 121 recoveries and 1 death.

India has extended its Covid-19 containment measures until November 30, as there has been localised spread of the virus in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that existing protocols for curbing the spread of Covid-19 will continue till November 30.

Meanwhile, a few border cities in northeastern China started to tighten Covid-19 measures, restricting travel and limiting gatherings in public spaces, and some declared a "pre-war" mode of vigilance and monitoring, as China combats an outbreak hitting mainly the north.

China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday, down from 50 a day earlier, bringing the total number to 270 since October 17, when the current outbreak began.