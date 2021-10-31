Coronavirus: UAE reports 81 Covid-19 cases, 118 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 93 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 81 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 118 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 287,876 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 31 are 739,905, while total recoveries stand at 734,132. The death toll now stands at 2,136.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday updated the entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, to include green status on Alhosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours.

Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks. The new measures are effective from Sunday, 31 October 2021.

Internationally, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a declassified intelligence community assessment on Covid-19 origins on Friday, with the report judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon.

Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, intelligence agencies won’t be able to conclude whether Covid-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said Friday in releasing a fuller version of their review into the origins of the pandemic.