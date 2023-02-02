Coronavirus: UAE reports 80 Covid-19 cases, 84 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,302

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 7:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 80 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 84 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,302.

The new cases were detected through 20,536 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 2 is 1,049,537 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,887. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,685,717 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

