UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Coronavirus: UAE reports 80 Covid-19 cases, 84 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,302

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 7:31 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 80 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 84 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,302.

The new cases were detected through 20,536 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 2 is 1,049,537 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,887. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,685,717 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ:


More news from coronavirus