Coronavirus: UAE reports 80 Covid-19 cases, 133 recoveries, 1 death

The new cases were detected through 203,988 additional tests.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:31 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:38 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 80 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 133 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 203,988 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 5 are 740,289, while total recoveries stand at 734,695. The death toll now stands at 2,138.

ALSO READ:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has brought forward the implementation of its Blue Schools Initiative following an increase in Covid-19 vaccination adoption to reach 37 per cent among students attending the emirate’s private and charter schools since the beginning of the academic year 2021/22.

The move follows significant increases in vaccination rates among all student age groups currently attending Abu Dhabi’s Private and Charter Schools. To date, 93 per cent of students aged 16+, 68 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds, and 21 per cent of under 12s have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has had one positive impact - a transformation in people’s attitudes towards mental health, a leading UAE-based expert said.

Mandeep Jassal, bevavioural, therapist at the Priory Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, said a new poll showed that 1 in 5 respondents (18 per cent) said they were now more likely to reach out for support, with one in ten (10 percent) stating they had sought mental health treatment for the first time in the wake of the pandemic.

Internationally, tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.