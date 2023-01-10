Coronavirus: UAE reports 80 Covid-19 cases, 102 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,635

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 80 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 102 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,635.

The new cases were detected through 19,411 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 10 are 1,047,694 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,711. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,152,744 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

