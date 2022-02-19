Coronavirus: UAE reports 790 Covid-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 55,599.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 790 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,064 recoveries and one death.

Over 133.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 388,495 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 19 are 873,882, while total recoveries stand at 815,990. The death toll now stands at 2,293.

Realising the limited food options available for school support staff in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, two Sri Lankan bus supervisors took the initiative to prepare meals for their infected colleagues.

Ranjanie Rupasinghe and Lalitha Fernando, bus supervisors at GEMS International School – Al Khail, cooked homemade food and arranged direct delivery to 16 colleagues who were in quarantine amid the surge of Covid-19 cases and staff who were close contacts.

"We know that it is not easy to be locked up in a room during the pandemic, and we feel what they go through during this period,” said Rupasinghe, a bus monitor at GEMS International School – Al Khail (GIS) since 2015.

"Though food can be delivered, one may surely feel the urge to eat something out of routine, so we decided to ‘wow’ our colleagues by cooking and sending them simple Sri Lankan food, as we know they enjoy our spicy food.”

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the UAE on its successful vaccination programme and said economic recovery in the country is gaining momentum with the help of the government’s supportive measures by quickly addressing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the conclusion of its executive board’s consultations with the UAE authorities, the fund projected a faster real GDP growth rate of 3.5 per cent for 2022 as compared to 2.2 per cent for 2021, purely driven by the non-oil sector which will grow at 3.4 per cent this year.

“The economic recovery is gaining momentum, supported by the UAE’s early and strong health response, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020. Overall GDP growth is projected at 2.2 per cent in 2021, driven by non-oil growth of 3.2 per cent. Real oil GDP growth is expected to be close to zero this year in line with the Opec+ agreement,” IMF said in the country review.