Coronavirus: UAE reports 79 Covid-19 cases, 91 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:16 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:17 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 79 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 91 recoveries and no death.

Total active cases stand at 14,386.

The new cases were detected through 18,847 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 21 is 1,051,241 while total recoveries stand at 1,034,506. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,077,922 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

