Coronavirus: UAE reports 79 Covid-19 cases, 102 recoveries, no deaths

Over 94.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 79 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 102 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 248,337 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 3 are 740,136, while total recoveries stand at 734,450. The death toll now stands at 2,137.

UAE is now among the first countries to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The new and innovative medication is specifically designed to prevent severe infection and death in non-vaccinated high-risk patients.

On Tuesday (November 2), the UAE announced new Covid safety protocols for events to celebrate the country’s 50th National Day.

Residents will get a four-day break from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4, on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that celebratory events are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents; or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app.

A new study shows that 96% of employees in UAE want technology to help upskill.

People are turning to robots to support their career development after the Covid-19 pandemic left them feeling lonely and disconnected from their own lives, according to a new study by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory firm.