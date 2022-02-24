Coronavirus: UAE reports 782 Covid-19 cases, 2,096 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 48,040.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 782 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,096 recoveries and one death.

The new cases were detected through 474,340 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 24 are 877,406, while total recoveries stand at 827,067. The death toll now stands at 2,299.

Sharjah’s budget carrier Air Arabia has scrapped the rapid RT-PCR test requirement for passengers flying into the Emirate from several countries, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

PCR and rapid testing requirements for passengers arriving into Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uganda have been scrapped, announced Air Arabia in its updated list of travel regulations.

Air Arabia passengers, including UAE nationals, are only required to take the Covid-19 PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the flight arrival time, stated the airline.

Meanwhile, getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found.

In Denmark, a more infectious sublineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant known as BA.2 has quickly dethroned the “original” BA.1 variant, which is the most common worldwide, but it has remained unclear whether a person could get infected by both variants.

Experts also say it's not likely that the highly transmissible Omicron variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.