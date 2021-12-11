Coronavirus: UAE reports 78 Covid-19 cases, 72 recoveries, no deaths

Over 104.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 78 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 72 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 242,454 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 11 are 742,719, while total recoveries stand at 737,821. The death toll now stands at 2,151.

Most of the 43 Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a US report published on Friday.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that of the 43 cases attributed to Omicron variant, 34 people had been fully vaccinated. Fourteen of them had also received a booster, although five of those cases occurred less than 14 days after the additional shot before full protection kicks in.

While the numbers are very small, they add to growing concerns that current Covid-19 vaccines may offer less protection against the highly transmissible new variant.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found through testing in about 22 states so far after first being identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in late November.

Meanwhile, South African scientists see no sign that the Omicron coronavirus variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high.

South Africa alerted the world to Omicron late last month, prompting alarm that the highly mutated variant could trigger a new surge in global infections.

Hospital data show that Covid-19 admissions are now rising sharply in more than half of the country’s nine provinces, but deaths are not rising as dramatically and indicators such as the median length of hospital stay are reassuring.

Although scientists say more time is needed to arrive at a definitive conclusion, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the signs on severity were positive.