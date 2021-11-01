Coronavirus: UAE reports 78 Covid-19 cases, 110 recoveries, no deaths

Over 93.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 78 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 110 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 272,261 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 1 are 739,983, while total recoveries stand at 734,242. The death toll now stands at 2,136.

Authorities in the country on Sunday approved the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

Before this decision, the only vaccine that had been approved for use in very young children was the Sinopharm vaccine, which was approved for ages 3-17, with Pfizer shots being available to children above 12.

People with chronic diseases who previously received Pfizer-BioNtech or the Russia-developed Sputnik vaccinations can now get a third booster shot.

Emirates airline has said it is discontinuing multi-risk travel insurance for passengers from next month.

Dubai’s flagship carrier said in a statement on Monday that multi-risk travel insurance will no longer apply to tickets purchased on or after December 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the UAE Pro League announced the extension of PCR test validity for fans attending matches to 96 hours.

The decision comes into immediate effect for all matches of the Adnoc Pro League, the Pro League Cup and Super Cup of the ongoing 2021-2022 season.