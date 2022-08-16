Coronavirus: UAE reports 775 Covid-19 cases, 656 recoveries, no deaths

Over 180.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 3:10 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 3:25 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 775 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 656 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,181.

The new cases were detected through 197,168 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 16 are 1,006,318, while total recoveries stand at 984,798. The death toll now stands at 2,339.

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms.

Bourla, 60, said he had started a course of the company's oral Covid-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said in a statement.

Several public figures have tested positive for the infectious disease in the past few months including US President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with Covid-19, the second instance is believed to be a "rebound" experienced by some Covid patients who take Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

Bourla has received four doses of the Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India is expected to create a new Omicron-specific vaccine within six months.

According to NDTV, institute chief Adar Poonawalla says the pharma giant is already working with US biotech company Novavax to develop a vaccine against Omicron sub-variant BA-52.

"Think this vaccine is important as a booster," said Poonawalla, adding that Omicron is "not mild" and often manifests like a "serious flu."

However, the vaccine can only enter the market once approved by national regulators; it is not clear whether a separate Indian clinical trial is needed.

"Trials of Novavax are in progress in Australia currently. By November-December should be in a position to approach the US drug regulator," Mr Poonawalla said.