Coronavirus: UAE reports 75 Covid-19 cases, 99 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 95.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 75 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 99 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 278,127 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 10 are 740,647, while total recoveries stand at 735,173. The death toll now stands at 2,142.

On Tuesday, the UAE updated the Covid-19 safety protocols for congregational prayers at mosques.

Women’s prayer halls will reopen, and so will ablution areas and washrooms.

In ablution and washroom areas, worshippers must maintain a social distance. They must be cleaned and sterilised before each prayer.

Quarantine-free travel between UAE and UK has be made easier. UK- bound passengers who have taken the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and India’s Covaxin jabs can now travel quarantine-free to Britain starting 4 am on November 22.

The list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for UK-bound travel from UAE will be updated later this month, the British government announced on Monday.

The new reforms are among the most liberal travel regulations announced by the UK government following the global lockdowns in March 2020.

In an interview to Khaleej Times Dr Jerome H. Kim, one of the world's leading vaccine experts and Director General of the International Vaccine Institute, said that 96% of people in low-income nations have yet to receive first vaccine dose.

Two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines are being produced every month which is not enough for global boosters and primary vaccination campaigns.

Many in high-income countries are not being vaccinated. Vaccine hesitancy has caused doses of vaccine in non-high-income countries to be destroyed.