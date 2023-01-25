Coronavirus: UAE reports 75 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,338

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 8:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 75 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 90 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,338.

The new cases were detected through 30,338 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 25 is 1,048,912 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,226. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,493,680 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

