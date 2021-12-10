Coronavirus: UAE reports 74 Covid-19 cases, 93 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 103.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 2:05 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 74 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 93 recoveries and two deaths.

The new cases were detected through 305,440 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 10 are 742,641, while total recoveries stand at 737,749. The death toll now stands at 2,151.

ALSO READ:

The UAE is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the world, which makes it a very busy travel route between the countries.

The Philippines has been strictly implementing rules for international travel after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. On November 27, the Philippines announced the suspension of flights from seven countries – South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique – till December 15 after Omicron was detected in the African countries.

Manila has been easing virus restrictions of late, as the daily Covid-19 cases hover at the lowest level since the beginning of the year. About one-third of the country's 110 million population are now fully vaccinated.

Manila lifted the coronavirus ban on travellers from the UAE in early September.

Meanwhile, The EU medicines watchdog said on Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organisation warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads.

The tentative judgement from the European Medicines Agency comes after the WHO said this week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.

The EMA echoed the finding, but said more investigation was being done.

“Cases appear to be mostly mild, however we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far,” said Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.