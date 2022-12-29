Coronavirus: UAE reports 74 Covid-19 cases, 150 recoveries, no deaths

Services related to the application for ordinary visas, stay permits, and residence permits by foreigners will be resumed
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 74 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 150 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 15,153.
The new cases were detected through 18,733 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 29 are 1,046,850 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,349. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 197,906,809 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
