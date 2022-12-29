Coronavirus: UAE reports 74 Covid-19 cases, 150 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,153

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 4:47 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 74 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 150 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 18,733 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 29 are 1,046,850 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,349. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,906,809 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

