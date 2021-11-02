Coronavirus: UAE reports 74 Covid-19 cases, 106 recoveries, 1 death

Over 93.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday, reported 74 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 106 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 315,955 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 2 are 740,057, while total recoveries stand at 734,348. The death toll now stands at 2137.

Abu Dhabi Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that all private hospitals in in the emirate are free of Covid-19 cases.

The healthcare regulator has now designated Al Rahba Hospital as a dedicated facility for treating infectious diseases, including Covid-19. Bed capacity at Al Rahba Hospital has now been increased.

A new ‘wonder tablet’ from Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) that could be a game changer against the Covid-19.

Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral anti-viral against Covid-19, is awaiting clearance from the European Medicines Agency and the US FDA.

The company is in talks with the UAE and other countries for supplies of the breakthrough drug.

After UAE, Bahrain has now approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years on Tuesday.

The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7% effecting in that age group.