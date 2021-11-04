Coronavirus: UAE reports 73 Covid-19 cases, 112 recoveries, no deaths

Coronavirus infections have been rising for a month after most social distancing measures were scrapped in late September
date 2021-11-04
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 73 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 112 recoveries and no deaths.
The new cases were detected through 212,021 additional tests.
Total number of cases in UAE as on November 3 are 740,209, while total recoveries stand at 734,562. The death toll now stands at 2,137.
Social distancing has been reduced to only one metre in certain areas in Dubai.
According to a recent circular from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, only one metre of social distance needs to be maintained in restaurants and cafes, shopping centres, gyms, beaches, public and entertainment parks, offices and workplaces.
The previous rule required residents to maintain two metres of physical distance.
Meanwhile, travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with Covaxin have been given the green light to enter the US from November 8.
Talking to ANI over updating the approved travel list for Covaxin, CDC press officer, Scott Pauley said, "CDC's travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorised and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time."
The last-minute addition comes less than one week before the US launches its new travel system, which grants entry to foreign travellers who have received a vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or WHO.
The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Wednesday acknowledged the World Health Organisation's (WHO) granting emergency use listing (EUL) to India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
