Coronavirus: UAE reports 73 Covid-19 cases, 101 recoveries, 1 death

The new cases were detected through 281,138 additional tests.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 2:56 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 3:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 73 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 101 recoveries and one death.

Over 94.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 5 are 740,362, while total recoveries stand at 734,796. The death toll now stands at 2,139.

ALSO READ:

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary lab announced on Friday.

Samples from a variety of animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were tested after several lions at the facility became ill, according to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. The hyena samples tested presumptive positive at a lab at Colorado State University, and the cases were confirmed by the national lab.

In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

“Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They are otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery,” the zoo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.

Roughly 64 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the European Union average but one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, as is the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest party in parliament.

New daily infections have been surging and on Friday rose to 9,388, close to the record of 9,586 set a year ago, when the second of three national lockdowns was introduced.

"The evolution is exceptional and the occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on the new measures that take effect on Monday.