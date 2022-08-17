Coronavirus: UAE reports 721 Covid-19 cases, 631 recoveries, 1 death

Over 180.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 5:42 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 5:53 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 721 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 631 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 19,270.

The new cases were detected through 224,482 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 17 are 1,007,039, while total recoveries stand at 985,429. The death toll now stands at 2,340.

The threat of Covid 19 has not passed yet. UAE doctors say there are chances of the current Omicron variant leading to long Covid.

“Omicron infection generally causes less severe disease than infections from earlier variants, but in some cases, it could lead to long Covid. Data suggests that Omicron can re-infect individuals, even if they have recently recovered from Covid 19,” said Dr Abdalkarim Nassar, specialist pulmonologist, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah.

But doctors have affirmed that the infection with the current variant is very mild and hospitalisation is rare.

People should also be careful while sharing their Al Hosn green pass online, the app has warned.

Al Hosn App is the official UAE app for Covid-19 results. Fully-vaccinated residents get a green pass on the app after testing negative for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the official account of the app shared that the green pass contains sensitive personal data, and that this information can be compromised and misused if shared incorrectly.

