Coronavirus: UAE reports 72 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries, 0 deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 72 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 90 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Over 95.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 285,711 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 9 are 740,572, while total recoveries stand at 735,074. The death toll now stands at 2,142.

In a new development, UK- bound passengers who have taken the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and India’s Covaxin jabs can now travel quarantine-free to Britain starting 4 am on November 22.

The list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for UK-bound travel from UAE will be updated later this month, the British government announced on Monday.

The new reforms are among the most liberal travel regulations announced by the UK government following the global lockdowns in March 2020.

Eager travelers and their relatives rejoiced, wept and breathed sighs of relief on Monday as the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors, ending 20 months of Covid-19 restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

At airports and other US ports of entry, reunited relatives hugged as many met for the first time since the coronavirus swept the globe, leaving more than five million people dead and devastating economies.

Sydneysider Joanne Zhu is an instant millionaire after winning Australia's vaccine lottery -Million Dollar Vax.

Joanne, 25, was one of millions of Australians who entered the Million Dollar Vax lottery, set up by a group of 20 philanthropists and corporations to boost vaccination rates.

About 2,744,974 Australians from 3,600 postcodes who received at least one jab by October 31 registered for their chance to win.

A shocked Ms Zhu is still coming to terms with her lifechanging windfall after she was drawn as the lucky winner on Friday.