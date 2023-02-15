Coronavirus: UAE reports 72 Covid-19 cases, 87 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 7:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 72 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 87 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,274.

The new cases were detected through 22,296 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 15 is 1,050,621 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,999. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 198,960,607 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

