Coronavirus: UAE reports 703 Covid-19 cases, 673 recoveries, 1 death

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 703 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 673 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 19,299.

The new cases were detected through 261,318 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 18 are 1,007,742, while total recoveries stand at 986,102. The death toll now stands at 2,341.

Over 180.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On Wednesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr said that he was considering extending the validity of the state of public health emergency until the end of the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Philippine News Agency (PNA).

"So, we will likely extend it until the end of this year," Marcos told reporters.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency in March 2020, following confirmation of local Covid-19 community transmission. Duterte had extended the emergency status until 12th September this year.

Meanwhile, medics in the UAE reiterate that a visit to the paediatrician is a must for children before schools finally reopen on 29 August.

Doctors also underline that the general check-up is especially important this year, as the pandemic is seemingly slowing down but still simmering.

Dr Puneet Wadhwa, a specialist pediatrician with Prime Hospital, opines, “Apart from a general check-up physical fitness can be evaluated whether the child is ready to join school or not. Additionally, if child is taking any prescription medicine or any vitamins, that can be refilled.”

He adds, “parents can also consider if a child is eligible for Covid-19 vaccine or not. Since, the Covid vaccine is available from the age of five, parents can think of getting their child vaccinated before their ward joins school.”