Coronavirus: UAE reports 70 Covid-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death

Over 95.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 2:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 70 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 92 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 94.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 254,696 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 7 are 740,432, while total recoveries stand at 734,888. The death toll now stands at 2,140.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday updated the list of countries from where travellers can enter the emirate without quarantine, effective from Sunday, November 7.

According to the new list, there are 95 countries from where travellers can enter directly to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE may soon have a new anti-viral pill for treating Covid-19 infections.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) is in talks with Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) to introduce supplies of the drug.

Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral anti-viral against Covid-19, is awaiting clearance from the European Medicines Agency.

On Saturday, Kuwait has announced resumption of issuance of entry visas for expats.

Ministry of Interior, in a statement, said that the department of residency affairs, in all governorates, would receive applications for the visas.

Kuwait had suspended the issuance of all types of visas over a year ago due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.