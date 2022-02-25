Face masks will remain compulsory in public spaces including shops and transportation.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 696 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,916 recoveries and one death.
The new cases were detected through 430,359 additional tests.
Over 136 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 25 are 878,102 while total recoveries stand at 828,983. The death toll rises to 2,300.
The Covid-19 PCR test requirements for students below 16 years of age has been relaxed in Abu Dhabi.
In a circular sent to private and charter schools, Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools announced extending the validity of a negative PCR test result from 14 days to 28 days for those students below 16 years.
However, pupils aged 16 and above must maintain a 14-day test validity for in-person learning. Also, students above 16 years who are still unvaccinated or exempted must take a PCR test every seven days.
Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) announced that six more schools received the blue tier status, i.e., achieved a vaccination rate of more than 85 per cent of the students physically attending school.
Vaccinated citizens and residents of Qatar are no longer required to bring a PCR test when returning to Qatar.
However, an unvaccinated citizen or resident travelling from any of the countries that are subject to the Red Health Measures will still be required to get their test done before they fly.
The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced a set of updates to its Covid-19 travel and return policy. The policy updates come into effect from February 28 at 7pm local Qatar time.
According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the changes come with the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to fall in Qatar as a result of the successful roll out of Qatar's national Covid-19 vaccination programme.
