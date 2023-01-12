Coronavirus: UAE reports 69 Covid-19 cases, 103 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,601

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 3:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 69 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 103 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,601.

The new cases were detected through 25,011 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 12 are 1,047,763 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,814. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,177,752 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ: