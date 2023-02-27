Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 99 recoveries, no deaths

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 99 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,507.

The new cases were detected through 17,200 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 27 is 1,051,930 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,074. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,206,191 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

