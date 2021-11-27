Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 98 recoveries, no deaths

Over 100.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 98 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 100.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 294,480 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 27 are 741,858, while total recoveries stand at 736,699. The death toll now stands at 2,145.

ALSO READ:

Nearly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the world raced on Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fuelled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.

A World Health Organisation panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the United States.

“It seems to spread rapidly,” US President Joe Biden said of the new variant, only a day after celebrating the resumption of Thanksgiving gatherings for millions of American families and the sense that normal life was coming back at least for the vaccinated. In announcing new travel restrictions, he told reporters: “I’ve decided that we’re going to be cautious.”

The UAE on Friday also announced suspension of entry of travellers from seven African countries in view of a new Covid-19 variant.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced the suspension of entry for travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique on all flights, as well as transit passengers arriving from them. The travel suspension will be effective from November 29.

This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in these countries during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE. However, flights will be allowed to transport passengers from the UAE to these countries.