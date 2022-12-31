Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 168 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,053

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 6:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 168 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,053.

The new cases were detected through 22,113 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 31 are 1,046,918 while total recoveries stand at 1,029,517. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 197,928,922 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Passengers travelling from the UAE to China will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test from next week, as the Asian country gears up to lift quarantine restrictions on international travellers.

China is set to reopen its borders to foreign travellers from January 8.

Starting January 8, 2023 (Beijing time), China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said.

“Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,” the consulate said in a statement on its website.

