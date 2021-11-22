Coronavirus: UAE reports 67 Covid-19 cases, 84 recoveries, no deaths

Over 99 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 7:00 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 7:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 67 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 84 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 99 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 231,122 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 22 are 741,500, while total recoveries stand at 736,247. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

A total of 38,329 teachers, administrative staff and other workers in Abu Dhabi private schools have been vaccinated against Covid-19, which is 95 per cent of the total number of school workers, according to education regulators.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) also said that less than 50 per cent of students in majority of private and charter schools in Abu Dhabi have been vaccinated and are still in the “orange category” of the Blue Schools initiative.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday the total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 219.46 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Violent protests have broken out against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns across Europe amid new tough rules to curb winter waves of the virus.

Demonstrators angry about the new measures gathered in Austria, Belgian, the French territory of Guadeloupe and the Netherlands to protest the moves.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization has said it’s “very worried” by the latest Covid-19 surge in Europe as more countries consider imposing restrictions.