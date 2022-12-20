Coronavirus: UAE reports 67 Covid-19 cases, 194 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 197.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 4:29 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported x cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with x recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,027.

The new cases were detected through 21,648 additional tests.

Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of Covid-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.

Health authorities reported Tuesday that five people died in the latest 24-hour period, all in Beijing, fuelling concern that the toll could rise sharply after the lifting of most “zero-Covid” restrictions. The official toll likely understates the actual number, and it’s unclear how the unleashing of the virus will play out in China and whether the health care system can handle a surge in cases nationwide.

The city of Guiyang in southern Guizhou province proposed that infected people with little or no symptoms go to work in a range of sectors, including government offices, state-owned companies, medical, health and emergency workers and those in express delivery and supermarkets.

