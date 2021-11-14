Coronavirus: UAE reports 66 Covid-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 0 deaths

Over 96.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 66 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 92 recoveries and 0 deaths.

