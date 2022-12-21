Coronavirus: UAE reports 66 Covid-19 cases, 179 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 5:46 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 66 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 179 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,914.

The new cases were detected through 26,582 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 21 are 1,046,359, while total recoveries stand at 1,028,097. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

Over 197,762,706 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

