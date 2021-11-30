Coronavirus: UAE reports 65 Covid-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death

Over 101.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 1:58 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 2:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 65 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 77 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 101.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 323,406 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 30 are 742,041, while total recoveries stand at 736,939. The death toll now stands at 2,147.

Just as the global economy was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions.

The severity of the economic impact will depend on how dangerous the variant proves to be, and how well existing vaccinations stand up to it.

That has meant that even with the most favorable scenarios in mind, economists are already revising their 2022 forecasts downwards.

The International Monetary Fund, which expects growth of 4.9 percent for the next year, has been insisting for months that the coronavirus and its variants remain the main threat.

ALSO READ:

The new strain has rapidly spread everywhere from Africa to the Pacific, and from Europe to Canada, causing dozens of countries to announce travel restrictions.

Japan, on Tuesday, confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified government sources.

Japan shut its borders to foreigners on Tuesday for at least a month, among the strictest measures in the world to halt entry of Omicron, recently discovered in southern Africa and declared a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

Authorities in the UAE has reassured residents that they are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The country has recently announced the suspension of entry for travellers from seven countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.