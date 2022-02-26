Coronavirus: UAE reports 644 Covid-19 cases, 1,822 recoveries, 1 death

Over 136.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 644 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,822 recoveries and one death.

The new cases were detected through 447,829 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 26 are 878,746 while total recoveries stand at 830,746. The death toll rises to 2,301.

The wearing of face masks in open spaces have been made optional in the UAE, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced Friday.

Social distancing norms in economic and tourism sites have also been scrapped. However, face masks continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces. The new rules are effective Saturday, February 26.

Close contacts of Covid-19 patients are also not required to undergo quarantine. Instead, they must undergo two PCR tests five days apart, the NCEMA has stated.

Isolation protocols for infected individuals will continue as previously announced. In most Emirates, individuals tested positive for Covid-19 usually are mandated to undergo a minimum of 10 days isolation.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Friday announced that close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.

In line with the NCEMA UAE’s announcements, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said easing of Covid-19 precautionary measures in the emirate will start from Saturday.

“Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, while it is optional in outdoor areas. Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code.

“Unvaccinated inbound travellers need to present a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing a QR code, obtained within one month before the date of travel,” Dubai Media Office said in a series of tweets.